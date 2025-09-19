Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka govt approves statewide caste census from Sep 22 to Oct 7

The order notes that the Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had earlier written to the government stating the intention to carry out the survey during the above period

In its order, the government said,

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

The Karnataka government on Friday approved the conduct of a statewide Social and Educational Survey or cast census of all citizens between September 22 and October 7 2025.

In its order, the government said, "In view of the details stated in the proposal, approval is accorded to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to undertake a survey on the social and educational status of all citizens of the State from September 22, 2025 to October 7, 2025."  The order notes that the Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had earlier written to the government stating the intention to carry out the survey during the above period.

 

"Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats have already been informed through video conference to organise the necessary training programmes at the district and taluk level for the enumerators and to create public awareness to ensure full participation in the survey," the order stated.

The government clarified that it had carefully examined the proposal before fixing the survey dates and issuing the formal order.

The Commission's survey is aimed at compiling comprehensive data on the social and educational conditions of all residents of Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

