Karnataka govt, Bavaria sign MoU to boost ties in AI, biotech, more

Karnataka govt, Bavaria sign MoU to boost ties in AI, biotech, more

The MoU was signed by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, and Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery

Bavarian Nordic

The discussion also included the formation of working groups focused on specific areas, such as skill development, the minister said. | File Image

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

The Karnataka government and the German state of Bavaria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to collaborate in key areas, including Artificial Intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology, Smart Cities, higher education, and sustainable agriculture, among others.

The MoU was signed by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, and Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery.

Karnataka's Minister for IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, was also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Patil stated that the agreement will remain in effect for five years.

As part of the collaboration, the two regions will work together in sectors such as Industry 4.0, space technology, medical technology, green tech, urban infrastructure, skill development, employment generation, entrepreneurship, and cybersecurity, he added.

 

During the meeting, Herrmann was briefed in detail about Karnataka's robust industrial ecosystem and the various investment opportunities available in the state.

The discussion also included the formation of working groups focused on specific areas, such as skill development, the minister said.

Priyank Kharge assured that the Karnataka government would make all necessary arrangements for youth interested in learning the German language, an official release said.

He also requested the Bavarian government to share any such requirements so that timely support could be extended, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Karnataka government biotech

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

