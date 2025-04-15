Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kiren Rijiju blames Mamata Banerjee's Waqf Act defiance for Bengal violence

Kiren Rijiju blames Mamata Banerjee's Waqf Act defiance for Bengal violence

Defending the Waqf Act, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the changes in the law are not against any community

Kiren Rijiju, Mamata Banerjee

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “inciting violence” by refusing to implement the Waqf Amendment Act in the state.
 
Addressing the press, Rijiju asked, “How can the West Bengal chief minister declare that she will not implement the amended Waqf Act passed by Parliament?”
 
Defending the Waqf Act, the minister said the changes in the law are not against any community. “This is not targetted at Muslim community. It is to correct mistakes of the past," Rijiju explained.
 
The minister said that the waqf law was amended because earlier rules gave “unprecedented power and authority to the waqf boards." The purpose of the amendment, he said, is to make sure that no one can “forcefully and unilaterally” take someone else’s land.
 
 
"Following the amendment, there will be no arbitrary declaration of a land as waqf property," Rijiju said.

His comments come at a time when several Muslim groups are protesting against the new law in West Bengal. Some protests have turned violent in parts of the state, especially in Murshidabad.
 
The amended Waqf Bill was passed by Parliament and received the President’s approval on April 5. The ruling NDA government says the law will benefit minorities, while the Opposition has called it "anti-Muslim."
 
BJP criticises Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad violence
 
Meanwhile, BJP leader and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma alleged that the West Bengal government is facilitating infiltration and creating unrest.
 
"What can we say about the West Bengal government? Hindus are leaving their homes and fleeing to other places. Nobody is there to look after them? What circumstances are forming there? These are all the mistakes of the West Bengal government, and that is why all of this is happening. Infiltration is being facilitated from there, and attempts are being made to create such an atmosphere at other places in the country also. The West Bengal government is colluding," he claimed.
 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also criticised the West Bengal government over the violence in Murshidabad. He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led administration of staying silent while the situation kept getting worse.
 
Speaking at a public event, the CM also expressed his gratitude to the Calcutta High Court for ordering the immediate deployment of central forces in Murshidabad.
 
Murshidabad violence
 
Violence broke out in Murshidabad on April 8 following protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. The protests turned violent, leading to the death of three people, injuries to many others, and a lot of damage to property.
 
The BJP has blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for supporting the protests. The party also accused TMC MP Bapi Halder of making threatening comments against those speaking out about Waqf properties.
 
On Monday, the West Bengal police said the situation in Murshidabad was normal and asked people not to believe any rumours.

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Waqf Board

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

