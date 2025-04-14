Monday, April 14, 2025 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Firing that claimed accused 'not failure of law & order': K'taka chief whip

Firing that claimed accused 'not failure of law & order': K'taka chief whip

Clarifying that there was no lapse in law and order, Ahmed said the police handled the situation efficiently

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Representative image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka government's Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed on Sunday stated that the police firing in Hubballi, which resulted in the death of an accused in a POCSO and murder case, was carried out in self-defence after the man tried to assault a woman police officer.

Clarifying that there was no lapse in law and order, Ahmed said the police handled the situation efficiently.

"The commissioner has given me the information that the accused tried to hit the lady inspector, and in self-defence, she had to fire at him. It is not a failure of law and order. Our police are competent enough to take action, so have they," he said. 

 

 

In a recent development, Hubballi Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said, "This morning in the Vijayanagara area under the Ashoknagar police station of Hubballi-Dharwad, there was an incident where a 4- to 5-year-old girl's body was found in an abandoned shed. The accused was traced and confessed to having committed the offence. On the basis of the complaint from the parents of the deceased girl, a case of murder and POCSO was registered."

He further detailed the information about the incidents that happened during the interrogation.

The accused was identified as Ritesh Kumar, 35 years old, a native of Patna, Bihar. He tried to assault the police and ran away from police custody. In the process, he damaged the police vehicle and pelted stones at police staff. One of our PSIs opened fire in the air to prevent the accused from escaping. She also fired two rounds at the accused, injuring him in his leg and chest. He was brought to KMC (Karnataka Medical Council) for medical treatment, but he was declared dead.

Earlier, a massive protest was held for a whole day at various places in Hubballi by various organisations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumGavel, law

Only 95 out of 795 judges across 25 HCs, SC have declared assets: Data

Punjab police

Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa booked over claim of '50 bombs reaching' state

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

38% of wheat area harvested so far in India, says Agri minister Chouhan

Criminal in handcuffs

Highlights: 9 held after stone-pelting during Hanuman Jayanti procession in MP's Guna

Fire, fire accident

Eight killed in mishap at firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government Law and order Police firing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

RR vs RCB LIVE ScoreRR vs RCB Playing 11RR vs RCB Pitch ReportDC vs MI Playing 11DC vs MI Pitch ReportGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon