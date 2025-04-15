Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Supreme Court raps Allahabad HC for saying rape survivor 'invited trouble'

Supreme Court raps Allahabad HC for saying rape survivor 'invited trouble'

The Supreme Court took note of the language used in the high court's judgment and warned against making such comments, especially in cases of sexual assault

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

The Supreme Court cautioned against using insensitive language in sexual assault cases.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed an observation made by the Allahabad High Court, which stated that a rape survivor had “herself invited trouble.” A bench led by Justice BR Gavai expressed serious concern over the insensitive language used in the bail order for the accused.
 
The Allahabad High Court, in its ruling last month, granted bail to a man accused of rape, stating that the woman, an MA student, was "competent enough to understand the morality and significance of her act" when she agreed to visit the accused’s house after consuming alcohol. The court’s order, delivered by Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh, sparked outrage.
 
 
The Supreme Court also took note of the language used in the high court’s judgment and warned against making such comments, especially in cases of sexual assault.
 
“Yes, bail can be granted... but what is this discussion that she herself invited trouble, etc? One has to be careful when saying such things, especially on this side [judges]. One thing here and there,” Justice Gavai was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also raised concerns, highlighting the broader impact of judicial observations. “Complete justice should not only be done but also seen to be done. How a common person perceives such orders will also have to be seen,” he said.

Also Read

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar case: SC extends protection from arrest to ex-IAS probationer

Gyanvapi mosque, Vishwanath temple, ASI survey

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC to hear plea on Wazukhana ASI survey today

PremiumGavel, law

Only 95 out of 795 judges across 25 HCs, SC have declared assets: Data

Supreme Court

Governors not above law, must follow parliamentary democracy norms: SC

Supreme Court

Indian family undergoing rapid change, impacting law and society: SC Judge

 
The top court then issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and other parties involved, seeking their responses. The matter will be heard again in four weeks.
 
"Let the case be listed after 4 weeks. Let service on respondents be completed," the bench directed.
 
The case reached the top court after a plea was filed by the civil society network Just Rights for Children Alliance and the survivor’s mother, challenging the high court’s bail order. Senior advocate HS Phoolka, representing the petitioners, also pointed out that the high court had disclosed the name of the survivor’s mother and the complainant, despite several Supreme Court guidelines mandating confidentiality.
 
This incident comes just days after another controversial observation by the same high court was stayed by the Supreme Court. On March 26, the top court halted an order which had ruled that grabbing a woman’s breasts and pulling the drawstring of her “pyjama” did not amount to attempted rape. The apex court described the judgment as "totally insensitive" and reflecting an “inhuman approach.”
 
“In normal circumstances, we are slow in granting stay at this stage. But since the observations appearing in paragraphs 21, 24 and 26 are totally unknown to the cannons of law and depict a total insensitive and inhuman approach, we are inclined to stay the said observations,” the court had stated on March 26.
 
It added that until further notice, the high court’s observations in those specific paragraphs would remain stayed and could not be used in any judicial proceeding by the accused or others seeking similar relief.

More From This Section

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

LIVE news: India to experience above-normal rainfall this monsoon, says IMD

Monsoon, cycle rikshaw, ricshaw, rains, people, IMD, weather, atmosphere, environment, season

IMD forecasts 'above normal' monsoon in 2025, easing inflation worries

Delhi airport, air travel, passengers, coronavirus

Baggage belt glitch affects full reopening of Delhi airport's Terminal 1

Indian police

Kasganj gang-rape case: Survivor testifies in court, DNA tests begin

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM issues notices to schools over arbitrary fee hikes and expulsions

Topics : Supreme Court Allahabad High Court rape BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon