Football legend Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or award for record eighth time

Also Read

WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

EPL: Sauna, nose taping, special glasses part of Haaland's sleeping routine

Lionel Messi escapes accident after jumping red light in Miami, say reports

WATCH: Lionel Messi's most watched goal for Inter Miami in America

Messi to Bonmati: Check the full list of Ballon d'Or nominees this year

Indian women football team's Olympic dreams over after loss against Vietnam

Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and England soccer great, dies at 86

Lionel Messi earns $20.4 million under contract with MLS' Inter Miami

Ronaldinho ignites Durga Puja festivities, casts spell on WB football fans