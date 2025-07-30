Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Karnataka to host 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit' from July 31 onwards

Karnataka to host 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit' from July 31 onwards

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the summit, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will release the 'Karnataka Quantum Roadmap'

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

The Karnataka government is all set to host a two-day 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit' here starting from July 31, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the summit, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will release the 'Karnataka Quantum Roadmap'.

Through this summit, the government aims to showcase quantum technology to the world and strengthen Karnataka's leadership in this transformative field, they said.

According to an official statement, state Minister for Science and Technology N S Boseraju has conducted several preparatory meetings, engaging with private technology companies, startups, and representatives from various technical institutions.

The landmark event will witness participation from quantum experts representing eight countries and over 1,000 delegates from across India, it said.

 

The summit will also be attended by IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Industries Minister M B Patil, and senior department officials.

Minister Boseraju stated that the primary objective is to develop quantum technology indigenously, without depending on foreign private companies.

"By fostering self-reliance, Karnataka aims to implement projects benefiting public sectors such as services, healthcare, education, and essential infrastructure through both government and private initiatives," he stated.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

