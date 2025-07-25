Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / KCET, NEET UG 2025: Mock seat allotment results announced at website

KCET, NEET UG 2025: Mock seat allotment results announced at website

KCET and NEET UG 2025 mock allotment results have been released by KEA today, July 25, 2025. Candidates can view their status online and make modifications to their choices from 26 to 29 July, 2025

KCET, NEET UG 2025

KCET, NEET UG 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the mock seat allocation results for the NEET UG 2025 and KCET 2025 exams today, July 25. On the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, candidates who took part in the corresponding counselling processes can now view their mock allotment status.
 
The first round's registration concluded on July 17, 2025, and the deadline to complete and lock choices was July 22, 2025 (up to 6:00 PM). Candidates can examine which colleges or courses they might be assigned based on their rank and preferences by using the mock allocation. 
 

KCET, NEET UG 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.
Step 2: Choose the link labelled "Mock Allotment Result."

Also Read

UP Board 2025-26

UP board 2025-26: UPMSP releases academic calendar for 10th, 12th exams

AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment 2025

AP EAMCET Counselling Seat Allotment 2025 Phase 1 result to be out today

TS TET Result 2025 announced

TS TET Result 2025 announced at tgtet.aptonline.in, know steps and more

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: When and Where to Check Result?

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment result

TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025 out today: Key details here

Step 3: Fill in your Karnataka CET number to log in.
Step 4: The screen will display the simulated allocation result.
Step 5: Save and download the results for later use.

KCET, NEET UG 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Results: What's next?

Candidates can check out the KCET 2025 mock allocation and then modify their preferences. KEA plans to reopen the option entry portal on July 26 and 29, 2025. Based on the information the mock allocation provides, students may change their choices to improve their chances in the final allotment round. 
 
The final seat allocation will be made public in phases following the conclusion of this window. Once a seat has been assigned, candidates must confirm their admission by paying the seat acceptance fee by the deadline. For the recent information, candidates are encouraged to check the official website.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC turns down plea seeking delimitation for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

India must triple its satellites, build space station by 2035: Isro chief

pharma, medical store, chemist

Delhi govt orders CCTV cameras in chemist shops to curb misuse of medicines

coal mines

Dhanbad mine collapse: NDRF, BCCL begin rescue operation for trapped miners

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

India fails to secure exemption from UK carbon tax in trade deal: GTRI

Topics : exam results NEET UG Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon