Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC reserves verdict on Justice Varma's plea against panel findings

SC reserves verdict on Justice Varma's plea against panel findings

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Justice Varma's challenge to a panel report indicting him in the cash discovery case as court questions his conduct and CJI's duties

Yashwant Varma

The bench pointed out that the Chief Justice of India post is not supposed to be a post office only. | (Photo/X)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma’s challenge to an in-house inquiry panel’s report that found him involved in the cash discovery matter.
 
The court questioned Justice Varma’s decision to participate in the in-house inquiry committee proceedings without contesting its validity at that stage.
 
“Your conduct does not inspire confidence. We did not want to say this, but your conduct says a lot. You could have come. There are judgments which say that once you submit to the authority, there is a possibility that you may have a favourable finding, and once you found it to be unpalatable, you came here. A person who is invoking Article 32 jurisdiction — conduct is also relevant,” Justice Datta said.
 
 
Article 32 of the Indian Constitution allows citizens to directly approach the Supreme Court for the enforcement of their fundamental rights.
 
A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A G Masih heard the matter. The bench also heard a writ petition filed by Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara seeking registration of an FIR against Justice Varma.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions Justice Varma's conduct in cash row, reserves order on plea

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

'Conduct lacks confidence': SC reserves verdict in Justice Varma case

Supreme Court, SC

Cricket stadium needed to conduct trial involving Senthil Balaji: SC

Supreme Court, SC

Will step in if there is mass exclusion in Bihar SIR: Supreme Court to EC

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court junks Zostel's plea against Oyo in arbitration dispute

 
At the outset, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Justice Yashwant Varma, said that the Judges (Inquiry) Act occupies the entire field relating to the removal of a judge, and hence an in-house inquiry cannot lead to a judge’s removal.
 
“If an in-house procedure can trigger the process of removal of judges, then it is violative of Article 124,” he argued.
 
Article 124 of the Constitution deals with the establishment and constitution of the Supreme Court of India.
 
Justice Datta then pointed out that the in-house procedure has its origins in judgments delivered by the Supreme Court.
 
Justice Varma also challenged the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, urging Parliament to initiate impeachment proceedings against him. His plea alleges that the panel’s findings were based on a “preconceived narrative” and that the adverse findings were drawn without affording him a full and fair hearing.
 
“Whether to proceed or not proceed is a political decision. But the judiciary has to send a message to society that the process has been followed,” the bench said.
 
The bench pointed out that the Chief Justice of India post is not supposed to be a post office only.
 
“He (the CJI) has certain duties to the nation as the leader of the judiciary. If materials come before him (regarding misconduct), the CJI has the duty to forward them to the President and the Prime Minister. If, on the basis of the material, it is found that the misdemeanour is so serious as to call for action, he would be affirming the earlier decisions of this court saying the CJI has the authority to do so,” Justice Datta said.
 
He further stated that the “in-house procedure” was the law laid down by the Supreme Court as per Article 141.
 
However, the bench agreed with Sibal’s argument that the videos showing burning of cash currencies should not have been leaked during the procedure.
 
The in-house inquiry committee had examined 55 witnesses and visited the site of the accidental fire, which broke out around 11.35 pm on March 14, 2025, at the official residence of Justice Varma, then serving in the Delhi High Court and now a judge of the Allahabad High Court.
 
Based on the panel’s findings, former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommending Justice Varma’s impeachment.
 

More From This Section

prakash raj

Prakash Raj appears before ED in Hyderabad in online betting probe

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Around 489 road projects delayed due to land and clearance issues: Gadkari

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Rooftop solar plant to be installed in 10 mn households by 2026-27: Govt

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED flags ₹131 crore sand mining scam to Bihar govt, seeks fresh FIR

Nitish Kumar

Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces hike for ASHA, Mamta workers

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi High Court corruption High court judges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewM&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon