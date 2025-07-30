Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI books builders, bank officials in 22 FIRs for cheating buyers

CBI books builders, bank officials in 22 FIRs for cheating buyers

CBI registers 22 FIRs against real estate developers and unnamed financial officials in NCR, alleging subvention scheme misuse and fraud under Supreme Court orders

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

In April 2025, the Supreme Court observed a nexus between builders and financial institutions and directed the CBI to register seven preliminary enquiries (PEs). | Photo: Twitter

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major crackdown on builders accused of defrauding thousands of homebuyers in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 22 FIRs against various real estate developers and unknown officials of financial institutions.
 
According to a CBI statement, acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, the agency also conducted searches at 47 locations across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, seizing incriminating documents and digital evidence.
 
The Supreme Court’s intervention came after numerous homebuyers approached it through special leave petitions (SLPs), highlighting how they were cheated by developers and then subjected to coercive recovery actions by financial institutions.
 
 
The CBI further said that many complaints centred around the misuse of the “subvention scheme” — a loan model in which builders took loans in the name of homebuyers and promised to pay EMIs until possession — promises that were often broken, leaving buyers saddled with debt and without homes.
 
In April 2025, the Supreme Court observed a nexus between builders and financial institutions and directed the CBI to register seven preliminary enquiries (PEs). The CBI submitted its status report within three months after completing six PEs, upon which the court ordered registration of 22 regular cases.

Also Read

CBI

CBI-led Interpol Red Notices double since 2023 amid tech, diplomatic push

Mehul Choksi

CBI court stays loan fraud case proceedings against Choksi till August 8

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

SC refuses to stay proceedings against Lalu Yadav in land-for-job case

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI helped bring back 134 fugitives from abroad in past 5 years: Officials

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI secures deportation of ₹2.5 cr 'meow meow' case accused from UAE

 
The builders and projects named in the FIRs include Supertech Ltd; AVJ Developers (AVJ Heights); Earthcon Universal Infratech (Casa Royale); Rudra Buildwell Projects (Rudra Palace Height); Geotech Promoters (Geotech Blessing); Shubhkamna Buildtech (Shubhkamna City and Advert Tech Homes); Bulland Buildtech (Bulland Elevates); Decent Buildwell (Shri Radha Aqua Gardens); Rudra Buildwell Construction (KBNOWS Apartments); Saha Infratech (Amadeus); Dream Procon (Victory Ace); Logix City Developers (Blossom Zest); Jaypee Infratech (Orchards); Sequel Buildcon (The Belvedere); Ajnara India (Ajnara Ambrosia); Vatika Ltd (Vatika Turning Point); CHD Developers (106 Golf-Avenue); Ninex Developers (Ninex City); Jaypee Sports International and Jaiprakash Associates (Kove and Kassia projects); Idea Builders (Red Apple Residency); and Manju J Homes India Ltd (Red Apple Homez).
 
The FIRs allege that these developers, in connivance with unknown bank officials, created fake or fraudulent loan agreements and diverted buyer funds for personal gain, violating Reserve Bank of India norms and banking regulations. The CBI has said that investigations are ongoing to identify and prosecute all parties involved in the conspiracy.
 
This court-monitored probe represents one of the most extensive enforcement actions against real estate fraud in the NCR and is expected to bring much-needed accountability to the housing sector.
 

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate

Karnala Bank scam: ED restitutes assets worth ₹386 crore to aid depositors

Shaheed Udham Singh

Punjab announces public holiday on July 31 on Udham Singh's martyrdom

Yashwant Varma

SC reserves verdict on Justice Varma's plea against panel findings

prakash raj

Prakash Raj appears before ED in Hyderabad in online betting probe

Supreme Court, SC

SC questions Justice Varma's conduct in cash row, reserves order on plea

Topics : CBI FIR copies Builders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchF1-Visa DelaysNSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon