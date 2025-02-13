Business Standard

Karnataka tops the list; UP jumps 10 places in local governance performance

The report has measured the performance of states in improving the condition of governance in local bodies in various parameters

Karnataka has topped the list of states with the best overall health of local governance in 2024, replacing Kerala, which was the front-runner in 2015-16, a report by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) released today showed.
 
The report measured the performance of states in improving governance in local bodies based on various parameters, including framework, finances, functions, functionaries, capacity enhancement, and accountability.
 
Interestingly, the report shows that since the last evaluation, Uttar Pradesh has jumped from 15th place to 5th place, while Tripura has moved from 13th place to 7th place.
 
UP has shown remarkable improvement in the accountability component of the index, strengthening Panchayat accountability through transparency and anti-corruption measures, the report said. 
