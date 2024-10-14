Business Standard
Home / India News / Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything you need to know about Chandra puja

Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything you need to know about Chandra puja

In Karwa Chauth 2024, women fast for their husbands' longevity. Karwa Chauth falls on October 20, 2024, this year. Chandra Puja is required before the fast is completed

Karwa Chauth 2024

Karwa Chauth 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Although Karwa Chauth is observed across the country, it’s mostly the states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi where celebrations mainly take place. This year, the festival will be observed on October 20.
On this day, married women worship Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, Kartikeya, and Lord Ganesha, and they maintain the Karwa Chauth fast for the longevity of their husbands. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Many young women nowadays also observe this fast for their future spouses, though they follow slightly different rituals. In addition, some husbands observe the Karwa Chauth fast. Nonetheless, the primary God to worship during this fast are Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Kartikeya, Ganesh ji, and Chauth Mata, who is a manifestation of Goddess Parvati. 
 
After the story of the Karwa Chauth is heard, the moon is sighted and arghya is offered to it using a karva (earthen pot) that is later broken. Women keep the Karva Chauth fast on this day without eating or drinking anything till the moon is visible, making it a very rigorous fast. It is given to a Brahmin or any worthy woman following the pooja. 

When is Karwa Chauth?

    • Kartik Krishna Chaturthi Tithi begins: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 06:46 am
    • Kartik Krishna Chaturthi Tithi conclusion: Monday, October 21, 2024 at 04:16 am
    • Karwa Chauth Vrat: Sunday, October 20, 2024

More From This Section

firecrackers

LIVE news: Manufacturing, storage and selling of firecrackers in Delhi banned till Jan 1, 2025

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

Junior doctors' hunger strike enters 10th day, another medic hospitalised

Flight, plane, Airplane

Three international flights from Mumbai receive bomb threats, say officials

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi transport seizes over 400 end-of-life vehicles in 2 days of crackdown

firecrackers

Delhi imposes complete ban on firecrackers until 2025 to combat foul air

    • Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:46 pm to 07:02 pm (Duration: 01 hour 16 minutes)
    • Karva Chauth fasting time: 06:25 am to 07:54 pm (Duration: 13 hours 29 minutes)
    • Moonrise time on the day of Karwa Chauth: 07:54 pm. 

Karwa Chauth: History and Significance 

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of a husband and wife's love and marital relationship. The festival's origins can be traced back to the Mahabharata in which Savitri begs Lord Yama, the god of death, for her husband's soul.
The Pandavas and their wife Draupadi are the subject of another chapter in the epic. After Arjuna spent a few days praying and meditating in the Nilgiris, Draupadi turned to her brother Krishna for help.


Also Read

Navratri

Happy Dussehra 2024: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

Large number of devotees participate in Garba dance to appease Goddess Durga during Navratri festival (Photo: ANI)

Garba performer Ashok Mali dies of heart attack in Pune while performing

Pitru Paksha 2024

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024: Understanding rituals and their significance

delhi, diwali

Diwali 2024 to be celebrated on Nov 1: Six-day long festival this year

Navratri 2024

Navratri 2024: Celebrating the nine colours and their significance

Topics : Traditional festivals festivals Tradition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon