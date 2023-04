Maharashtra sees 489 Covid-19 cases, one death, active tally at 4,079

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 489 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,65,466 and the toll to 1,48,514, a health official said.

On Friday, the state had seen 597 cases and two deaths, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 1,126 in the last 24 hours to touch 80,12,873, leaving the state with an active caseload of 4,079, he said.

Mumbai accounted for the lone death as well as 118 cases recorded during the day, the official said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.13 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.81 per cent.

So far, 8,69,82,528 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 14,564 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department's bulletin said the dominant variant of COVID at present was XBB.1.16.

A total of 1,112 patients were found to be infected with this variant, and 10 deaths have been reported due to it, the bulletin added.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 489; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 4,079; Fatality: 1.