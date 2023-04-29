close

Noted historian Ranajit Guha dies at 100 due to old age-related ailments

Noted historian Ranajit Guha has died due to old age-related ailments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Ranajit Guha

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Guha, who was 100 years old, died at his residence in Austria on Friday. He left behind his wife Mechthild.

Condoling his demise, Banerjee said Guha was instrumental in motivating young historians in pursuing studies on the subaltern society.

The CM said Guha had taught in many places across the world and has many disciples and admirers.

She offered her deepest condolences to his near and dear ones.

Born on May 23, 1923 at Barisal in present-day Bangladesh, Guha's family later shifted to Kolkata. He had studied in a school in the city and completed his post-graduation in History from Calcutta University.

Guha retired from the Australian National University in 1988 after being previously associated with other renowned institutions.

One of his well-known books is 'Elementary Aspects of Peasant Insurgency in Colonial India'.

"The world of knowledge suffered a great loss in the death of Ranajit Guha," Banerjee added.

Guha had been living abroad for decades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Austria

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

