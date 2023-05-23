Kedarnath Heli Service: Book tickets through IRCTC's official website

Kedarnath Heli Tickets booking begins today. The tickets can be booked through the official website of IRCTC, i.e., https://heliyatra.irctc.co.in/, for the journey between May 28 to June 15. IRCTC, on its official website, also informed that ticket booking beyond June 15 will be informed later.

The CEO and additional secretary of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, C Ravi Shankar, said that IRCTC has also released information about the Kedarnath Heli Ticket booking.

Thereafter, you need to select the Heli operator company, and the date, and fill in the slot time of your journey. You also need to share the number of passengers travelling. Once you are done with all the information, you have to enter the one-time password (OTP) that will come in your registered mobile number. Once you successfully enter the OTP, you need to pay the ticket amount online.

The process to book Kedarnath Heli tickets is very simple. Firstly, you need to register yourself for the Kedarnath Yatra. After registering, apply at http://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in/, where you have to create your login ID.