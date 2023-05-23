close

Kedarnath Heli Service: Book tickets through IRCTC's official website

Kedarnath Heli's ticket booking service begins today. The ticket can be booked through IRCTC's official website, i.e., https://heliyatra.irctc.co.in/

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Kedarnath Heli Tickets booking begins today. The tickets can be booked through the official website of IRCTC, i.e., https://heliyatra.irctc.co.in/, for the journey between May 28 to June 15. IRCTC, on its official website, also informed that ticket booking beyond June 15 will be informed later. 
The CEO and additional secretary of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, C Ravi Shankar, said that IRCTC has also released information about the Kedarnath Heli Ticket booking.

How to book Kedarnath Heli tickets?

The process to book Kedarnath Heli tickets is very simple. Firstly, you need to register yourself for the Kedarnath Yatra. After registering, apply at http://www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in/, where you have to create your login ID.
Thereafter, you need to select the Heli operator company, and the date, and fill in the slot time of your journey. You also need to share the number of passengers travelling. Once you are done with all the information, you have to enter the one-time password (OTP) that will come in your registered mobile number. Once you successfully enter the OTP, you need to pay the ticket amount online.

Topics : Kedarnath Helicopter IRCTC

First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

