close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Domestic airline travel sets a new record, crosses 50 million passengers

Air traffic data shows an increase in domestic air travel by 42.85%, showing rapid post pandemic recovery of airlines

BS Web Team New Delhi
Air traffic, airports, airlines, flights

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic airlines in India have reported a significant increase in number of passengers compared to the previous years.
According to a release shared by PIB, domestic travel has witnessed a growth of 42.85 per cent, carrying more than 50 million passengers this year, while the previous year had recorded 35.27 million passengers. This sets a new record for domestic travel in India, highlighting the resilience and incredible recovery of airlines since the slowdown faced during the pandemic.

The report was put together through the traffic data submitted by a number of airlines to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
This further shows a growing demand for air travel and indicates a positive trajectory for the aviation sector.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said,  "The efforts of all involved have been instrumental in driving the growth of the aviation sector and positioning India as a global aviation hub. We are delighted to witness the steady expansion of the domestic airline industry, which not only strengthens our economy but also connects people across the country. The Ministry remains dedicated to fostering a conducive environment for the aviation industry to thrive and will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to facilitate sustainable growth and ensure the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction”.
The overall cancellation rate for scheduled domestic flights stands at 0.47 per cent for the month of April 2023. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers was also very low at 0.28, in April.

Also Read

Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Allow Go First pilots to exit without impediment: Pilot body to Scindia

Podcast: Will congestion at Indian airports end anytime soon?

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Mahindra XUV700 fire: Company alleges tampering with original wiring

India poised to be at forefront of digital innovation: US Ambassador

Delhi HC sets aside mayor's decision for re-elect MCD standing committee

I am gonna blast Mumbai very soon: Man who tweeted warning message arrested


Month-on-month (MoM) growth rate between April 2022 and April 2023 is at 22.18 per cent.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation credits this achievement to the proactive measure taken during the pandemic lockdown and the operational efficiency and meticulous planning since to ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers.
Topics : India's domestic air passenger Domestic Air Traffic Domestic air passenger traffic Indian aviation Aviation BS Web Reports Civil Aviation Ministry

First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

AI platform Builder raises over $250 mn led by QIA in Series D funding

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Sri Lanka cabinet approves incentives to businesses at Colombo Port City

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka PM
1 min read

Varroc Engineering swings to profit on strong demand in March quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Coal imports could be cut as CIL output rise to 1 bn tonnes: PM Prasad

Coal India
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

AFSPA to be completely withdrawn from Assam this year: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon