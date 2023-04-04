close

Kejriwal, Mann to jointly launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala' on Apr 5

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Punjab on Wednesday, the party said in a statement here

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Bhagwant Mann

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Punjab on Wednesday, the party said in a statement here.

The statement came a day after Mann said his government will initially start 'CM di Yogshala' initiative in four cities -- Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Patiala.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Tuesday said they have launched a helpline 7669400500 where people can give a missed call to seek a free yoga teacher from the state government.

People will be able to get all kinds of information about diet and yoga exercise, he said.

"Today, so many people are suffering from diseases related to the respiratory system, blood pressure, sugar levels and heart issues. Therapeutic yoga can help all these patients a great deal," Singh said.

He said 60 people have been trained at Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga under the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative.

"With 'CM di Yogshala', people will lead a healthier life, they will easily get yoga instructors and proper guidance," he said.

There will be a yoga meditation centre near 'Aam Aadmi' clinics because a healthier lifestyle and regular yoga exercise significantly decreases risks of many diseases, said the health minister.

Singh said it is the dream of CM Mann to make the state a 'Rangla Punjab (vibrant)' and only a healthy Punjab can be a progressive Punjab. He also urged all the MLAs and officers to take part in this initiative of making Punjab healthy.

The AAP government in Delhi had launched the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme to offer free Yoga classes in 2021. The programme, however, was stopped last year amid a tussle between the city government and Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Arvind Kejriwal | Bhagwant Mann | Punjab | Punjab Government

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

