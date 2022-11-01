Free yoga classes under 'Dili Ki Yogshala' scheme will continue: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday announced that the free classes being held by his government will not stop, while asserting that he will not let any work stop despite obstruction by the L-G and the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also showed the file of 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme and said his deputy Manish Sisodia had signed it on October 26 and it would have been sent to the Lieutenant Governor the same day or the next day.

Sisodia had said that the scheme would be discontinued from Tuesday since no decision had been taken by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on its continuation, in what could trigger a fresh confrontation between the AAP government and the L-G.

Sources in the government had claimed on Monday that the L-G has not approved the extension of the scheme after October 31.

Sources in the L-G secretariat had, however, said the L-G's office has not received any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31 and hence, it was wrong to say that Saxena had not approved the extension due to which the scheme was being discontinued.

"There were 17,000 beneficiaries who were availing those classes. There were many who were battling post Covid complications. It is with great sadness that these people have shut them down," Kejriwal said.

Claiming that classes were shut owing to petty politics, he said there is anger among people due to this.

"Teachers have said they will continue to take classes, I have got calls for donation from across the country. I want to announce that the yoga classes will not stop. I am ready to even beg at doorstep of people to help this scheme continue," he said.

Targetting the BJP and the L-G, the chief minister said he will not let any work stop in the national capital despite obstruction from the L-G and the BJP.

"If the scheme is stopped misusing power, 2 crore people in Delhi will respond," he asserted.

He also announced that yoga classes will also be started in Punjab and if his party wins in Gujarat, it will also start them there.

