AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Delhi Chief Minister and his Punjab counterpart will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound from Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Party's convener Kejriwal along with Mann will address public rallies in Bhavnagar, Mehsana and Banaskantha districts during the two days, AAP's state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

"They will reach Bhavnagar on Sunday afternoon and address a public rally there," Sorathiya told reporters.

On Monday, the two leaders will address public meetings in Unjha town of Mehsana district and Deesa town in Banaskantha district, he said.

"During the two days, the two leaders will also meet local leaders and hold meetings with the state leaders on the upcoming elections," Sorathiya said.

The elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled are due this year-end.

Kejriwal has visited multiple times in the recent past and made a number of promises for the welfare of people of the state if his party is voted to power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)