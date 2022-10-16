AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

-
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets married in a private ceremony in Chandigarh
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies
Punjab government to present paperless budget, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab opposition parties hit out at CM Mann over agreement with Delhi
Kejriwal praises Punjab CM for sacking his minister over corruption
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Sunday.
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Kejriwal along with Mann will address public rallies in Bhavnagar, Mehsana and Banaskantha districts during the two days, AAP's state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.
"They will reach Bhavnagar on Sunday afternoon and address a public rally there," Sorathiya told reporters.
On Monday, the two leaders will address public meetings in Unjha town of Mehsana district and Deesa town in Banaskantha district, he said.
"During the two days, the two leaders will also meet local leaders and hold meetings with the state AAP leaders on the upcoming elections," Sorathiya said.
The elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due this year-end.
Kejriwal has visited Gujarat multiple times in the recent past and made a number of promises for the welfare of people of the state if his party is voted to power.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 10:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU