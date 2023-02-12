Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Punjab's law and order situation has seen a huge improvement under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann.
Tagging a media report on how the law and order situation has improved under Mann, Kejriwal tweeted that earlier gangsters had political protection but now that scenario has changed.
"When we came to power in Punjab, the law and order situation was in a bad shape. Gangsters and criminals openly had political protection. Together with the people of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann ji has improved the law and order situation. Now no gangster or criminal has political protection," the AAP national convener said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Aam Aadmi Party is currently in power in both Delhi and Punjab.
First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 14:22 IST
