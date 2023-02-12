JUST IN
Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP
Business Standard

Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Punjab's law and order situation has seen a huge improvement under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann

Topics
Punjab | Arvind Kejriwal | Bhagwant Mann

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, MCD polls
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Punjab's law and order situation has seen a huge improvement under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann.

Tagging a media report on how the law and order situation has improved under Mann, Kejriwal tweeted that earlier gangsters had political protection but now that scenario has changed.

"When we came to power in Punjab, the law and order situation was in a bad shape. Gangsters and criminals openly had political protection. Together with the people of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann ji has improved the law and order situation. Now no gangster or criminal has political protection," the AAP national convener said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Aam Aadmi Party is currently in power in both Delhi and Punjab.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 14:22 IST

