Mizoram elections 2023: Polling concludes, 69.87% turnout till 3 pm

Voting ended in Mizoram on Tuesday with people casting their ballot to elect their representatives for 40 seats in the state assembly.

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

ANI Aizawal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
According to Election Commission data, 69.87 per cent voters had exercised their franchise by 3 pm in the northeastern state.
The polling to elect a new assembly started at 7 am and concluded at 4 pm, officials said.
According to poll data, Tuichang seat reported a voter turnout of 77.12 per cent, Tuikum 81.33 per cent, East TuiPui 75.12 per cen, and Lawngtlai West 76.44 per cent.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is chief of Mizo National Front, is seeking re-election from Aizawl East-I.
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, who is also the party's chief ministerial candidate, is in the fray from Serchhip.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent and ousted Congress from power.
The Mizo National Front, Indian National Congress and the Zoram People's Movement have fielded candidates for all 40 seats and BJP has fielded 23 candidates.
The polling percentage will to go up in the final figures of polling to be announced by the Election Commission.
The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh assembly polls was also held on Tuesday. Votes will be counted on December 3 in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and three other states which will go the polls later this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

