Party will work hard to deliver corruption-free govt: ZPM leader

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalnghinglova Hmar on Tuesday said that the biggest promise his party made before the Mizoram electorate is a corruption-free government. Hmar said one of the poll promises made by the party is to bolster the existing Lokayukta, which presently exists "only for the namesake."



"From our side, one of the poll promises is strengthening the existing Lokayukta. We have Lokayukta only for the namesake. It doesn't really have the manpower to work. If you want to fight corruption, you have to strengthen it," Hmar said.



Hmar reiterated that the biggest promise made from ZPM's side is that of a corruption-free government. If the biggest of all the promises is fulfilled then the rest will fall in line.



"Secondly, we also promised that we will bring in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that alone could be a game-changer. We always believe that if your government is corruption free you can do a lot. If you look at the size of the population and the size of the budget, then if you have one powerful chief minister who is corruption-free, then definitely your state will grow," the ZPM leader said.



Earlier, the ZPM's Working Chairman K Sapdanga had announced that the party will not ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) even if it fails to secure a majority in the coming elections. "People are eager to have a new government because they want to test a new system of governance. They don't expect a coalition government," he said.



Mizoram registered 69.86 per cent polling while 59.19 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Chhattisgarh in the first phase of polling in 20 assembly seats in the state, according to Election Commission data.



Of the 11 districts, Serchhip recorded the highest polling percentage of 77.78, followed by Khawzawl at 77.12 and Hnahthial at 74.96 till 3 pm, it added. The lowest turnout was recorded in Siaha at 52.02 per cent.