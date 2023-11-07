Sensex (-0.03%)
64942.40 -16.29
Nifty (-0.03%)
19406.70 -5.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6131.25 + 26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40049.80 + 112.70
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43737.90 + 118.50
Heatmap

Amit Shah targets CM Gehlot during rallies ahead of Rajasthan elections

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of appeasement politics, being corrupt and leading Rajasthan in crimes during his rallies in Nawan, Makrana, and Parbatsar constituencies

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah intensified his campaign efforts in poll-bound Rajasthan, addressing rallies in Nawan, Makrana, and Parbatsar constituencies on Tuesday. In a series of speeches, Shah challenged the Congress-led state government, accusing it of corruption, specifically targeting sitting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Shah questioned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's response to the "red diary" controversy, urging him to disclose its contents to the public. He highlighted Gehlot's alleged discomfort with the colour red, drawing connections to the diary's financial irregularities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"They told me that Gehlot gets angry on seeing the colour red," Shah stated. Sacked minister Rajendra Gudha alleged that this "red diary" contained details of the illegal financial transactions of the chief minister.

"Chief Minister Gehlot should have resigned over the 'red diary' instead of taking action against his minister," Shah added.

Referencing the chief minister's reputation as "magician", nicknamed for performing magic tricks early in his career, Shah took a jibe stating, "Gehlot ji used magic to cut off electricity. Employment and law and order were disrupted. Only a magician can make so many things disappear."

Shah also reiterated concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation under Gehlot's tenure. He cited instances of communal tensions, illegal mining, and the leakage of recruitment exam papers, emphasising the need for stronger governance.

"The people of Rajasthan are fed up with the corruption and failure of the Congress government and have made up their mind for change. Today, I will talk to the people of Nawan, Makrana and Parbatsar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan to ensure BJP's victory with a huge majority," Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the rallies in the state.

Shah accused the Congress government of indulging in appeasement politics and termed it the "most corrupt" regime in Rajasthan. He urged the people to reject this approach and work towards uprooting the current administration.

"Lord Shri Ram was in a state of humiliation for more than 550 years. The Congress was stalling the construction of Ram temple for 70 years, but (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi performed its bhoomi pujan," he said.

The home minister went on to outline the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vision for the state, promising progress, development, and transformative initiatives.

Shah pledged comprehensive developmental projects for Rajasthan, focusing on infrastructure, water supply, and education. He assured the residents that tap water would be provided to all households within two-and-a-half years after the BJP forms the state government.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Congress launches 'Guarantee Yatra' in Rajasthan ahead of state elections

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah addresses rallies in 3 constituencies

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

AAP releases 5th list of 2 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023


He stated that Rajasthan was given Rs 2 trillion when the UPA government was in power between 2004 and 2014, whereas the Modi government gave Rs 8.71 trillion from 2014 to 2023. He added that the Modi-led government had executed projects worth Rs 6 trillion in nine years.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections Election campaign Election news Elections in India Indian elections BJP Bharatiya Janata Party Congress BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon