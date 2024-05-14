Sanjay Singh confirms Maliwal's allegations, says action will be taken

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a "condemnable incident".

"Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident," he added.

VIDEO | "Yesterday, a condemnable incident took place. Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Vaibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her. The CM has taken cognisance of the matter, and he will take…

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.