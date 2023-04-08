close

Kejriwal slams BJP over alleged demolition of school adjacent to its office

BJP's name will be etched in history if it demolishes its office to build schools but is doing the opposite which is very painful, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday

Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
BJP's name will be etched in history if it demolishes its office to build schools but is doing the opposite which is very painful, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, in a swipe at the saffron party which accused him of being a "habitual liar".

Kejriwal made the remarks after inaugurating a school in East Vinod Nagar, even as the BJP refuted the allegation by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday that it has "encroached" on a government school land adjacent to its new central office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and is going to demolish the building there.

The BJP claimed that the school building was lying abandoned for many years and no school was running there. Also, the building was on the land of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) which had already given a notice to the MCD to take back its possession.

Kejriwal on Saturday charged that while the AAP government is building new schools, the BJP was demolishing schools to build its office.

"They will have their name etched in history if they demolish BJP offices to build schools. But it's very painful that they are demolishing school," he alleged.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit back, alleging that Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were "habitual liers" prepared to go to any length to "mislead" people.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had on Friday alleged that BJP's new central office encroached on a government school adjacent to it and that the party was "planning to run bulldozers on it."

The BJP leaders said that the AAP leaders were making false allegations.

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

