close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ordinance issue and the latter has extended full support to AAP in its tussle with the Centre on the matter

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to drum up opposition support over his government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

Kejriwal is scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon, following which he will visit the state secretariat Nabanna to meet the Trinamool Congress chief.

"They are scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They may also hold a discussion on probable strategies for next year's general elections," a senior TMC leader said.

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ordinance issue and the latter has extended full support to AAP in its tussle with the Centre on the matter.

The AAP chief may also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Also Read

Amit Shah has no right to say TMC govt won't survive beyond 2025: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to allow poppy cultivation in West Bengal

West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe

BJP, right wing org behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata Banerjee

PM Modi meets prominent Aus biz leaders; invites investments in India

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead, police waiting for autopsy report

Heatwave scorches north India as mercury touches 46 degrees; respite soon?

India logs 405 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 7,104

Satyendar Jain put on waiting for 5 months for urgent spinal surgery: AAP

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government civil services

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Heatwave conditions to persist in Delhi; IMD forecasts light rain

weather
2 min read

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead, police waiting for autopsy report

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
2 min read

BJP seeks votes in name of cows, visiting gauthans: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
2 min read

Innovation plays critical role in reducing emissions: OPEC Secy Gen

OPEC
2 min read

Satyendar Jain put on waiting for 5 months for urgent spinal surgery: AAP

Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

AFSPA to be completely withdrawn from Assam this year: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read

Intense heat wave grips north, central India; Delhi logs 46 degrees

Heatwave, Summer, India
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon