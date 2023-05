Kejriwal to meet Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is trying to drum up opposition support over his government's fight against the Centre over an ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

Kejriwal is scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in the afternoon, following which he will visit the state secretariat Nabanna to meet the Trinamool Congress chief.

"They are scheduled to have a closed-door meeting at the state secretariat. They may also hold a discussion on probable strategies for next year's general elections," a senior TMC leader said.

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ordinance issue and the latter has extended full support to AAP in its tussle with the Centre on the matter.

The AAP chief may also meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Also Read Amit Shah has no right to say TMC govt won't survive beyond 2025: Mamata Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to allow poppy cultivation in West Bengal West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe BJP, right wing org behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata Banerjee PM Modi meets prominent Aus biz leaders; invites investments in India Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead, police waiting for autopsy report Heatwave scorches north India as mercury touches 46 degrees; respite soon? India logs 405 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 7,104 Satyendar Jain put on waiting for 5 months for urgent spinal surgery: AAP