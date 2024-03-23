Sensex (    %)
                             
In message from ED custody, CM Kejriwal says no bar can keep him inside

In a message from the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, the Delhi chief minister said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return

Arvind Kejriwal, Kejriwal, Protest, Delhi CM

New Delhi: In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 file image Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses party's protest on the issue of water bills, in New Delhi.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, in her first address following his arrest, on Saturday read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country.
In a message from the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, the Delhi chief minister said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He also assured that it has never happened that he failed to fulfil any promise, assuring women about the implementation of a scheme that will provide an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month to eligible beneficiaries.
The Delhi chief minister is in ED custody till March 28, following his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.
"Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country," Kejriwal said.
He added that he was born for struggles and is destined for bigger challenges in future as well.
Kejriwal also asserted that India has to be shaped into the strongest and greatest country in the world. There are internal and external forces that are trying to weaken the country and these need to be fought, he said.
The AAP leader also appealed to the women to visit temples and seek blessings for him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Delhi government Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

