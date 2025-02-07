Business Standard

Kerala MP raises concerns of Indians in GCC in RS, seeks inclusive policy

According to Kumar, Indians living in GCC countries are 93,72,076 as per the answer furnished by the government in the House in December last year and out of these, 27 per cent are from Kerala

Sandosh Kumar, Communist Party of India, CPI

Talking about the India Community Welfare Fund, he said that it has a huge amount of money but it is lying unused

P Sandosh Kumar, CPI MP from Kerala, raised the challenges being faced by the Indians residing in six countries under the Gulf Cooperative Council and demanded a comprehensive policy on workers going abroad in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Raising the issues during the Question Hour, Kumar said that the GCC, which consists of six countries in the Middle East, has a very huge Indian population and there is an urgent need for a comprehensive and pragmatic policy for them as they are contributing immensely to strengthen the Indian economy.

According to Kumar, Indians living in GCC countries are 93,72,076 as per the answer furnished by the government in the House in December last year and out of these, 27 per cent are from Kerala.

 

Pointing out some major issues, he said that airfare hikes, especially during the season, have become a menace for the Parvaasi community.

"This has become a source of exploitation for aviation companies. Our aviation ministry has become a mute spectator to this problem. This issue was raised quite a number of times in this August House and other forums," he said, demanding necessary steps to control this problem.

Kumar said that if someone dies in these GCC countries and when mortal remains are being brought back to the homeland, Air India charges double the fare that Air Arabia charges.

Talking about the India Community Welfare Fund, he said that it has a huge amount of money but it is lying unused.

Feb 07 2025

