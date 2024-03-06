Kerala's answer to Netflix: Launch its own OTT platform called CSpace

The Kerala government is set to launch India’s first government-backed OTT platform called CSpace on Thursday in its bid to provide space to low-budget and independent films and check what it called “growing imbalances” in content selection and propagation.

According to local media, as many as 42 films will be screened on the platform initially, which will be managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

This includes 35 feature films, six documentaries, and one short film. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the platform at Kairali Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The media reports indicate that India’s OTT market, including YouTube, is valued at around $2.5 billion. “CSpace is essentially a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector in terms of content selection and propagation,” KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun told an online news platform.

A special curator panel is set by KSFDC to select content for the platform.

This includes film and cultural personalities in the state. Key parameters like artistic, cultural, and infotainment merit of the content will be evaluated by the panel.

Based on the current revenue model, the platform will operate on a pay-per-view basis, and viewers will be charged Rs 75 for each content. Half of the amount will be the share of the content providers.

CSpace will be available for download from the PlayStore and App Store from Thursday. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting data indicates that there are 57 providers of OTT in India, streaming media or video on demand over the internet.