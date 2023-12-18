Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now available for Netflix subscribers on Android and Apple iOS devices. The trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto III , Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. These three games can now be downloaded through the Netflix smartphone app. Though these games are also available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on iOS and Android devices, respectively, you need to sign-in using Netflix account to play the games on supported devices

With the addition of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, Netflix now has a catalogue of more than 80 mobile games that can be played for free on Android and iOS devices – as long as the user has an active Netflix subscription.

How-to play GTA Trilogy using Netflix

