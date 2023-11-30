Sensex (-0.16%)
66793.47 -108.44
Nifty (0.01%)
20098.60 + 2.00
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
42721.40 + 102.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.07%)
6497.60 + 4.55
Nifty Bank (-0.41%)
44383.60 -182.85
Heatmap

Netflix to bring Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on its mobile app this December

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition adds to a growing catalogue of more than 80 mobile games across different genres on the Netflix mobile app

GTA trilogy on Netflix, GTA on Netflix, Gaming on Netflix, GTA San Andreas on Netflix, GTA Vice City on Netflix, GTA III on Netflix, GTA 3 on Netflix, GTA 6, GTA Six, GTA 6 trailer, GTA 6 announcement, GTA 6 rumors, Grand Theft Auto

Image: Grand Theft Auto Trilogy- The Definitive Edition

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Netflix has announced that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy- The Definitive Edition will be available for playing on Netflix mobile app on iOS and Android devices from December 14. 

In a blog post, Netflix said that subscribers with access to Netflix Games, can pre-register for the upcoming games starting November 30. Grand Theft Auto Trilogy- The Definitive Edition features- Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each updated for mobile.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition adds to a growing catalogue of more than 80 mobile games across different genres on the Netflix mobile app. These games are available to download on Android and iOS for free as long as the user has an active Netflix subscription.

Recently, American video game publisher Rockstar Games announced the next instalment of its popular GTA franchise on November 8. Sam Houser, President of Rockstar Games confirmed that the company will release the first trailer for the Next Grand Theft Auto in early December.

According to news reports, the next iteration of a popular video gaming title would have a female protagonist. Bloomberg previously reported that GTA-6 would likely feature the series first playable female character but is unlikely to be the only protagonist in the game.

According to a Bloomberg report, the game would be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, similar to that used in 2002’s GTA: Vice City.

Also Read

Rockstar Games to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 video game this week: Report

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors: Report

YouTube users have to disclose altered content that looks realistic: Google

Here's how artificial intelligence can help clean up biggest climate messes

Mystifly partners with Google Cloud for innovation in travel tech sector

Google Slides presentation recording feature: Know how to record and more

Topics : Netflix India Netflix Gaming OTT platforms Technology

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQITelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon