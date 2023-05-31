close

Kerala to implement comprehensive geriatric care programme: CM Vijayan

He directed the officials concerned to compile a draft for the same after consulting with various departments, a CMO statement said here

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI

Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
The Kerala government will soon implement a comprehensive geriatric care programme to address the health issues of elderly population in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

He directed the officials concerned to compile a draft for the same after consulting with various departments, a CMO statement said here.

Vijayan was speaking while chairing a high-level meeting of the Aardram Mission, which envisages to completely transform the public health sector of the southern state.

The state's old age policy would be revised in accordance with the time, the Chief Minister said during the meeting, it said.

A comprehensive rehabilitation policy would also be formulated to rehabilitate those who are confined to their homes due to physical ailments following accidents or diseases, he said.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to complete the construction of isolation wards in the state at the earliest and set up de-addiction centres in all districts.

Kerala would become a complete palliative care state soon, Vijayan said, adding that steps are also being taken to eradicate various diseases including malaria, tuberculosis, Kala-azar (parasitic disease) and so on.

Besides Vijayan, Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary V P Joy and various senior officials of the health department also took part in the meeting, the statement added.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

