Vijayan meets envoys of UAE, Vietnam at Kerala House in Delhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday met the Ambassadors of UAE and Vietnam to India and held discussions with them in New Delhi

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan | Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
The CM met Abdulnasser Alshaali and Nguyen Thanh Hai respectively at Kerala House in the national capital, a CMO statement here said.

The discussions were held with regard to improving the foreign countries' relationship with the southern state, it said.

Chief Secretary V P Joy and Officer on Special Duty Venu Rajamony were present during the meeting, it said.

Vijayan had also met Ambassador of Argentina in India, Hugo Javier Gobbi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the envoy had presented the Kerala CM with an Argentinian football jersey in the presence of well-known footballer from the state I M Vijayan, a CMO statement added.

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala govt UAE Vietnam

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

