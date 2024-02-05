Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

KFC welcome to operate near Ayodhya's Ram temple with vegetarian menu

Ayodhya does not permit serving liquor and meat within its defined 'Panch Kosi Marg.' This area is a 15 km pilgrimage circuit around the temple town

ram mandir

The Ram temple was officially consecrated in a grand ceremony on January 22.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after Ram Temple's consecration, food and hospitality businesses are happy with the influx of huge numbers of customers, tourists and locals, who are flooding the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to get a glimpse of the revered Hindu deity.

Restaurant chains Domino's and Pizza Hut are content with the business numbers at their Ayodhya outlets, despite having removed meat from their menu.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Notably, Ayodhya does not permit serving liquor and meat within its defined 'Panch Kosi Marg.' This area is a 15 km pilgrimage circuit around the temple town and leads to sacred sites linked to the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.


The outlets which wish to conduct business of serving non-vegetarian food options have to operate outside this area.

KFC can operate with vegetarian menu

American fast food chain KFC, which specialises in fried chicken and offers a range of food options, currently operates on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway. "KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," an official told Moneycontrol.

'Ram Path' is among stretches of revamped roads in Ayodhya, dedicated to facilitating smooth visit to the Ram temple. The other such three roads are - 'Dharma Path', 'Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Path' and 'Bhakti Path'.

Grand consecration ceremony

The Ram temple was officially consecrated in a grand ceremony on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the rituals. The event witnessed the participation of nearly 8,000 guests, including prominent industrialists, celebrities and public figures.

The temple's inauguration and the Centre's emphasis on developing the town as a religious tourism destination are expected to give a massive boost to the city's real estate sector.

(With inputs rom agencies)

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ram mandir opening: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

PM to inaugurate India Energy Week in Goa on Feb 6, dedicate NIT campus

T'gana CM Revanth Reddy seeks comprehensive report on Nizam Sugar Factory

Beyond the author's shadow: Daisy Rockwell unravels a translator's identity

Parliament condoles Namibian President Hage Geingob's demise: Jaishankar

Kerala annual budget: Liquor, court fee pricier; investments in tourism

Topics : Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh KFC Pizza Hut Ram temple BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon