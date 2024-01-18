Ram mandir opening: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

Ram mandir consecration updates: With only four days remaining for the consecration ceremony or Pran Pratishtha of the With only four days remaining for the consecration ceremony or Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple , the India Meteorological Department (IMD) launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and important nearby areas.

The webpage contains information on all weather parameters, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns in major languages spoken worldwide, such as Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

Weather information for Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and New Delhi, among other important places, is also available on the webpage.

Users will be able to access a weather bulletin in both Hindi and English, which will include a seven-day prediction and sunrise and sunset times.

Ram Lalla idol likely to be placed today

The 51-inch idol sculpted by Arun Yogiraj , was brought inside the temple premises on Wednesday. Reportedly, the installation will be done between 12:20 pm to 1:28 pm.

Pran Pratishtha consecration rituals

According to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the worship on the third day will commence with 'sankalp' at 1:20 pm. This will be followed with Ganeshambika Pujan, the chanting of mantras, including the recitation of 'Ayushmantra'.

"The ceremonial proceedings will commence with 'Jaladhivas' [purifying the idol with water], Gandhadivas [sprinkling the idol with various essences], following which the evening aarti of the new idol will take place. Prior to this, the throne was purified with Panchgavya, encompassing five elements - milk, ghee, cow dung, gau mutra, and curd. Following this, the 'Vastu Pujan' will be performed to ensure the 'Vastu shanti' [peace of the place]," the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

The seven-day Vedic rituals at Ayodhya began on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited consecration event of Ram temple on January 22.

On the first day of the Pran Pratishtha, Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. He then worshipped Lord Vishnu and performed 'Panchgavyaprashan' at the Ram temple with 'Panchgavya' (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd).

'Karmakuti Homa' was also performed at the idol-making place, and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion. Along with this, 'Godan' (cow donation) was performed as a part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha on Day 1.

On the second day, several rituals were performed before touring the idol of Lord Ram Lalla on the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.