T'gana CM Revanth Reddy seeks comprehensive report on Nizam Sugar Factory

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed a Cabinet sub-committee to submit a comprehensive report on the revival of the Nizam Sugar Factory, said an official release.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Honourable Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed the Cabinet Sub-Committee to submit a comprehensive report on the revival of the closed Nizam Sugar Factories at the earliest. The CM held a meeting with the Sub Committee at the Secretariat on Sunday."

The committee discussed pending arrears and the financial difficulties faced by the closed Nizam Sugar Factories at Bodhan and Mutyampet.

As per the release, Chief Minister Reddy inquired about the requirements of sugarcane farmers and their problems comprehensively.

CM Revanth Reddy also asked the Sub Committee to make suitable recommendations and suggestions for the revival of the sugar factories.

The Chief Minister instructed the committee to prepare a report within a stipulated time and said that he would hold another meeting based on the report submitted by the committee, said the release.

The Sugar Factory Revival Committee Chairman and State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Ministers Damodara Raja Narsimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Sudarshan Reddy, Rohit Rao, Adluri Laxman Kumar and former MLA A. Chandrasekhar and other officials participated in the meeting.