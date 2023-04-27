close

Reliance Jio begins 'True 5G' services at Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand

BKTC Vice Chairman Kishore Panwar, CEO Yogendra and Badrinath Chief Priest Eshwar Prasad Namboodiri were also present on the occasion

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Jio

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the beginning of its True 5G services at the Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand as the doors of Badrinath were opened for devotees.

It will enable all Jio True 5G users from across the country visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri dhams to latch on to Jio's True 5G network and experience its limitless possibilities, Reliance Jio press release said.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Ajendra Ajay inaugurated the service in Badrinath whose doors were opened for devotees on Thursday.

In a message on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I congratulate and thank Jio for bringing in transformational changes in the digital landscape of the state and commencing 5G services right at the beginning of yatra. It will allow millions of pilgrims to take advantage of high-speed data network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Jio 5G service in India Char Dham Yatra

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

