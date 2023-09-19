Kokernag operation in Anantnag enters 7th day, missing soldier found dead

The encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district entered the seventh day on Tuesday, according to the officials.

A search operation in the forest area of Kokernag is underway.

Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing since Wednesday was found dead, the Indian Army officials said on Monday.

According to the Army officials, Sepoy Pradeep Singh, aged 27 years, has been missing since September 13 and was found dead at around 5 pm on Monday. He was part of the Kokernag operations.

The ongoing gunfight between a combined team of security personnel from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district broke out on September 13.

According to officials, an Army Colonel commanding a Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Rashtriya Rifles, an Army Major and a Deputy Superintendent with the Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lives during the search operations in the Anantnag operations.

The slain senior Army officers and the DSP were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and Humayun Bhat.