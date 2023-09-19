close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Young adults constitute the largest chunk of road accidents: AIIMS study

Of the 3,885 vehicles involved in road crashes till July, 73.8 per cent were two-wheelers

road accident

Representative image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A report by AIIMS Trauma Centre (ATC) has revealed that young adults constitute the largest chunk of victims of road accidents in Delhi, The Times of India (ToI) has reported. Although, the mortality rate appears low at 2-3 per cent, but the cases of permanent disability are almost 50 per cent in such road accidents.

For the first seven months of the ongoing calendar year, 3,780 road accidents have been reported that involved victims aged between 21-30 years. These accidents involved 9,875 victims, among them, 474 were women, the ToI report said citing ATC data.

The report quoted doctors as saying that young adults are often caught in road accidents because of the lack of maturity in their driving habits. The doctors said that young drivers are often overenthusiastic and excited on roads. Since they indulge in rash driving more than other drivers of other age groups, the chances of road crashes increase, the report cited doctors as saying.

Head of ATC, Professor Kamran Farooque told ToI that even though the survival rate at the trauma centre was high, almost 50 per cent of the victims were rendered temporarily or permanently disabled. 5-10 per cent of these victims are unable to return to their pre-injury functional status.

Most victims were riding two-wheelers

Of the 3,885 vehicles involved in road crashes till July, 73.8 per cent were two-wheelers. In some cases, the limbs had to be amputated due to the severity of the injury, while in other cases, the victims needed several months to recover from their injuries. Other common injuries included damage to the head, chest, and face.

Also Read

AIIMS Delhi: Fire breaks out near emergency ward, all patients evacuated

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Reports of extra 10% GST on diesel cars false, says Union Minister Gadkari

India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP?

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Suvendu Adhikari welcomes Women's Reservation Bill, calls it a great move

Normal life affected in Imphal as Meira Paibi, local clubs call for bandh

Karnataka releases 5000 cusecs of water from Krishna Raja Sagara dam to TN

Cauvery water row: Karnataka govt to move Supreme Court, says DK Shivakumar

Cheetahs Vayu, Agni shifted to soft release enclosure in Kuno National Park


WHO data on road accidents

WHO data says that road accidents are the eighth leading cause of death with more than 1.3 million deaths and 50 million serious injuries being reported every year. It is a leading cause of death among the young and kids aged five to 29 years, the ToI report added citing WHO data.

Topics : AIIMS Nitin Gadkari road accident road accident victims Road Accidents road accident deaths BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon