Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most jubilant festivals in India. Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinakaya Chaturthi or Ganesh Mahotsav. This joyful festival is celebrated annually across different parts of the country. It is a ten-day festival celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on September 19 with joy and enthusiasm. On this special occasion, we have brought a list of beautiful wishes, quotes and messages to share with your friends and family.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best Wishes

Wish you a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

Wishing a beautiful, colourful, and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone, May this festive occasion bring along many smiles and many more celebrations for you. Happy Ganeshotsav 2023.

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome life's challenges. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes and hearts, may he bless you with love, peace, and endless joy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and the best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

On this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that Lord Ganesha grants you all your wishes and desires. May your life be filled with joy and contentment.

Happy Chaturthi 2023: Best Messages

When we have Ganapati Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about in life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your loved ones.

May Lord Ganesha, the Vighnaharta, remove all obstacles and sorrows from our lives. Om Ganpati namo namah. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya! May the lord of auspiciousness bestow his favour upon you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with the sweet melodies of bhajans and the warmth of family gatherings. May Lord Ganesha's blessings be with you always.

May the sweet modaks and laddus of Ganesh Chaturthi bring sweetness and joy to our lives throughout the year.

May Lord Ganesha fill our lives with creativity and wisdom, enabling us to overcome challenges with grace.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best Quotes

“Always pray for sharp ears like Ganesha to hear everything clear. Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi.”

“May we learn to keep all the secrets deep inside us like Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

“May Lord Ganesha is always our guiding force towards a brighter future.”

“May the blessings of Ganpati are always bestowed upon us and our loved ones.”

“Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May Lord Ganesha always stay with us in good and bad.”

“When we have Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

“Nothing in life can go wrong because Ganpati is always looking over us. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

“May the beautiful blessings of Bappa make it a blessed life for all of us.”

“On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we all must thank Bappa for his love and blessings.”