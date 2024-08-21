Business Standard
Home / India News / Kolkata case: Polygraph test delayed for Sanjoy Ray due to lack of lawyer

Kolkata case: Polygraph test delayed for Sanjoy Ray due to lack of lawyer

Kolkata rape-murder case: The polygraph, or lie detector test, measures physiological responses like heart rate, breathing patterns, sweating, and blood pressure to assess truthfulness

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Doctors take part in a protest march over rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted preliminary permission to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjoy Ray, the 33-year-old civic volunteer accused of rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. However, the process has encountered delays due to Ray's lack of legal representation.

Ray initially struggled to find a lawyer willing to take his case, which complicated the scheduling of the polygraph test. The district court in Sealdah authorised the test earlier this week, which is a key step in assessing the accuracy of Ray's statements.
The polygraph, commonly known as a lie detector test, gauges physiological responses such as heart rate, breathing patterns, sweating, and blood pressure to evaluate truthfulness. Although the test was set for Tuesday, it has been delayed due to Ray’s lack of legal counsel. A legal aid attorney has now been appointed to explain the test's physical and psychological implications to Ray. The CBI will proceed with the test once Ray agrees.

The CBI is also considering enhanced security measures for Ray during court appearances due to significant public outrage and ongoing protests surrounding the case.

Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI grills over 30 people


In a related development, former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh has reportedly given inconsistent responses during his interrogations. The CBI has questioned over 30 individuals and is currently reviewing Ghosh’s phone records and communications. The investigation seeks to uncover whether Ghosh had any knowledge of pressures or complaints related to the victim and is also examining the hospital's management and the renovation of the seminar hall where the crime occurred.

Additionally, the state government has announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during Ghosh’s tenure since 2021.

The ruling party has been urging the CBI for progress reports, noting that Ray was initially detained by state police before the case was handed over to the central agency. The Supreme Court has requested a status update from the CBI by August 22.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

