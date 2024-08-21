Business Standard
SIT to probe abuse of school girls in fake NCC camp: Tamil Nadu govt

A probe was on to ascertain if similar fake training camps were held elsewhere, the release said

M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

The CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in this incident, the govt said in a release. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered constituting a Special Investigation Team to probe the incidents relating to the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at a fake NCC camp in Krishnagiri district recently, the state government said on Wednesday.
Senior IPS officer K Bhavaneeswari will lead the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been tasked by the CM to expedite the probe into the matter within 15 days and file charge-sheet within 60 days.
According to an official release here, Stalin also directed setting up of a Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) to recommend ways to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The MDT will be led by Social Welfare Department Secretary Jayashree Muralidharan and will have, among others, representatives from the police and the school education departments.
It will also make recommendations to ensure the well-being of the affected children.
An eighth standard girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted at the fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at Bargur in Krishnagiri district recently and 11 people, including the prime suspect have been arrested so far in connection with the matter.
The CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in this incident, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu government NCC

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

