Home / India News / Kolkata overtakes Bengaluru as India's most congested city in 2024: Report

Kolkata overtakes Bengaluru as India's most congested city in 2024: Report

According to the traffic index released by TomTom, drivers in Kolkata needed an average of 34 minutes and 33 seconds to cover a distance of 10 km

Vehicles move on Howrah bridge. (Photo: PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Kolkata has overtaken Bengaluru as India’s most congested city in 2024, according to the traffic index released by TomTom, a Dutch location technology specialist.
 
The report states that drivers in Kolkata needed an average of 34 minutes and 33 seconds to cover a distance of 10 km, 10 seconds more than in 2023. In Bengaluru, the average travel time was recorded at 34 minutes and 10 seconds for the same distance.
 
Kolkata's average speed was recorded at 17.4 kmph, while Bengaluru followed closely with an average speed of 17.6 kmph. 
(Source: TomTom Traffic Index)
 
Kolkata and Bengaluru were followed by Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai. New Delhi was ranked at tenth place on the list, with an average travel time of just 23 minutes for 10 km.
 

Globally, Barranquilla in Colombia ranked top, with the lowest average speed of 10.3 mph, taking 36 minutes to complete a 10 km journey.
 
(Source: TomTom Traffic Index)
 
Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune featured in the top five globally for the slowest average speeds.
 
The report identified a general trend of longer travel times, with 76 per cent of the 500 cities studied showing a decrease in average speeds compared to 2023.
 
The TomTom Traffic Index relies on floating car data (FCD), a method frequently used to analyze historical travel times on specific roads and assess traffic data algorithms. TomTom gathers this data from multiple sources to develop traffic-related services for its users and clients.
 
Travel times in each city are influenced by two main categories of factors: quasi-static factors, such as road infrastructure, including street types, road capacities, and speed limits; and dynamic factors, like traffic congestion, construction work, or adverse weather conditions. While static factors define the ideal travel time for a city, dynamic factors help explain variations in traffic flow. Combined, these factors determine the total travel time.

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

