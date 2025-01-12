Latest LIVE: Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog leads to flight delays; IMD warns of rain, hailstorms
Nearly 250 residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Thane building; no casualty
Nearly 250 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said. No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5 am in a laundry shop on the ground floor of the building located at Srinagar in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
President Droupadi Murmu pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, saying he inspired youths to work towards nation-building and serve humanity. His legacy continues to inspire countless people around the world, Murmu said in a post on X."I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Swamiji took the great spiritual message of India to the Western world. He infused a new self-confidence among the people of India," the President said.
Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Noida, firefighting efforts underway
A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Noida in the early hours of Sunday, a senior police official said. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Noida, the fire broke out in a chemical plant named Shri Banke Bihari Aromatics at around 3.25 am today. Acting swiftly on the incident, the fire service unit immediately rushed to the spot with 32 fire tenders and engaged in a firefighting operation. Firefighting efforts are underway to douse the fire. The official stated that no casualties have been reported in the incident till now.
Several trains to Delhi running late due to fog conditions
Kannauj lintel collapse: 6 seriously injured, no casualties reported, says commissioner
The collapse of an under-construction structure at Kannauj Railway Station has left six people seriously injured but they are out of danger, said a top police official. Kanpur Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian said that no casualties have been reported in the incident and out of 28 rescued people, 15 individuals have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.
AQI in Delhi improves but remains 'very poor'; Grap-III measures reinstated
SpaDeX: Isro brings satellites within three metres in trial attempt
Isro announced that two satellites launched for space docking experiments were brought within three metres of each other before being safely moved back during a trial. The agency stated that the docking process would proceed after further data analysis. “A trial attempt to reach 15 metres and further to three metres has been completed. The spacecraft have been moved back to a safe distance. Docking will follow after analysing the data,” ISRO said in a post on X.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to grace Republic Day parade as chief guest
Cold wave grips Delhi, dense fog impacts travel; IMD warns of rain
First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 8:34 AM IST