Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Security tightens around Secretariat ahead of Nabanna march

Police officials have raised concerns about potential violence during a march to the state secretariat Nabanna, scheduled for Tuesday. The march, organized by the obscure Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj, has been deemed "illegal" by authorities. Police officials cited videos showing an intention to provoke disturbances during the event. The Trinamool party, apprehensive about possible outbreaks of violence during the rally, which they claim is supported by the BJP, has characterized it as an effort to “incite extensive unrest”. They have also accused the BJP-affiliated groups of engaging in opportunistic politics, alleging that they are scheming to cause confrontations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday concluded a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution. The CBI sources earlier said that the test would be conducted by a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The probe agency initially conducted the lie-detection tests on Ghosh and five others on Saturday, followed by a test on arrested accused Sanjay Roy at the Presidency Correctional Home on Sunday. The anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation also conducted searches on August 25 at multiple locations connected to Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in West Bengal's Kolkata.

Earlier, BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar has announced a series of programmes to protest the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital here over two weeks back.