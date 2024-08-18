Business Standard
Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors continue stir, healthcare services affected

The junior doctors have been demanding that the culprits be punished as quickly as possible

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Healthcare services remained affected across West Bengal for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday as agitating junior doctors at state-run hospitals continued their cease-work demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.
As the outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals are closed on Sundays, the rush was less even as senior doctors were attending the emergency department to provide treatment to the visiting patients.
"We are not for affecting healthcare services. We can understand the problems faced by the patients but our protest is very relevant in this context when an on-duty doctor was raped and murdered. Is this what we expect while coming to work? We will continue with our protest till our sister gets justice and the government arranges total security for us," an agitating doctor told PTI.
The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.
The junior doctors have been demanding that the culprits be punished as quickly as possible, and the post-mortem examination report of the victim be made public.
The Calcutta High Court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which started its investigation on August 14.

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

