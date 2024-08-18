Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / MHA asks states to provide 2-hourly situation report amid doctors' protest

MHA asks states to provide 2-hourly situation report amid doctors' protest

Home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Doctors and medical students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Home Ministry has asked all state police forces to provide it situation reports every two hours in the wake of protests by doctors, nursing staff and others against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
In a communication to the state police forces, the home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by Fax/ Email/ WhatsApp from 1600 hours today," the communication sent on Friday said.
The home ministry also provided the state police forces the Fax and WhatsApp numbers and the Email ID where the two-hourly situation report can be sent.
On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. The Calcutta High Court handed over the case to the CBI on Tuesday.
A group of people entered the premises of the hospital shortly after Wednesday midnight during protests by women against the rape-murder incident and vandalised portions of the medical facility.
Doctors and other medical staff have been protesting in different parts of the country affecting the functioning of health facilities. They are pressing for a central law to check violence against healthcare personnel, declaring hospitals safe zones with mandatory security entitlements among other demands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Subramanian Swamy

Swamy files PIL to quash Rahul Gandhi's citizenship, cites Brit nationality

Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Protest against Sheikh Hasina

MHA constitutes panel to monitor current situation on Indo-Bangla border

Protest, Students Protest, New delhi Protest

LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; Delhi LG assures appropriate action

home ministry

MHA sets up committee to inquire into Delhi coaching centre incident

army personnel

10% vacancies reserved for ex-Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifles: Govt

Topics : Amit Shah Ministry of Home Affairs doctors protests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon