Home / India News / Kunal Kamra says no to Bigg Boss: 'I'd rather check into a mental hospital'

Kunal Kamra claimed he turned down an offer to join Bigg Boss, saying he'd 'rather check into a mental hospital,' as he shared a casting message on Instagram

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra rejected the Bigg Boss offer, saying he’d rather check into a mental hospital (Image: X@kunalkamra88)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Comedian Kunal Kamra has claimed that he was approached to participate in the upcoming season of the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss,' hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kamra shared a screenshot of a purported message from a casting director who had reached out to him with the offer.
 
In the message, the casting agent wrote: “I am handling the casting for this season of Bigg Boss and your name came up as someone they might find interesting. I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it’s such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?”
 
 
Sharing the screenshot, Kamra wrote: “I would much rather check into a mental hospital.”
 
He shared the post via Instagram Stories, soundtracked by a song from Salman Khan's film Radhe. However, Kamra did not clarify whether the offer was for Bigg Boss 19 or the digital-only Bigg Boss OTT.
 

Kunal Kamra’s recent controversy

 
The comedian recently came under fire for making critical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up performance in Mumbai.

The comments led to police summons and an FIR filed against Kamra for alleged defamation and “statements promoting public mischief.” Following the backlash, Kamra claimed he received nearly 500 death threats and decided to temporarily leave Mumbai, relocating to his home state of Tamil Nadu.
 
He later approached the Madras High Court, which granted him interim protection from arrest by the Mumbai Police in relation to the FIR.
 

Kunal Kamra and BookMyShow controversy

 
Earlier this week, Kamra also called out ticketing platform BookMyShow in a public statement, asking the company not to “delist” his shows and demanding transparency over their decision. In response, BookMyShow issued a statement alleging that “facts have been misrepresented,” and clarified their stance on the issue.
 

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

