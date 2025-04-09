Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CNG price up by ₹1.5, cooking gas by ₹1 in Mumbai-MMR - 4th hike in 6 mths

CNG price up by ₹1.5, cooking gas by ₹1 in Mumbai-MMR - 4th hike in 6 mths

Earlier this year, on February 1, auto and taxi fares were increased by ₹3 in MMR, with rising fuel prices being one of the key reasons

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG(Photo: Shutterstock)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

People living in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have to pay more for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and piped cooking gas from today, April 9. Under the revised rates, CNG will now cost ₹79.50 per kg, which is an increase of ₹1.5 per kg. Similarly, the price of piped natural gas (PNG) used for cooking will go up by ₹1 per unit, making the new rate ₹49 per kg, according to a report by The Times of India.
 

Why price hikes?

 
The price hike has been announced by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), the main supplier of CNG and piped gas in the region. A senior MGL official explained the reason behind the hike, saying, “Due to the rise in domestic gas prices and changes in the exchange rate, we are forced to increase the prices of CNG and PNG.”
 
 

Impact on public transport and households

 
This hike is expected to affect a large number of people in Mumbai and nearby areas.  Reports suggest that about 3 lakh autorickshaws and nearly 20,000 black-and-yellow taxis in Mumbai depend on CNG for fuel.  
 
The price hike will also impact households as over 24 lakh homes in MMR use piped gas for cooking.  
 
However, despite the increase, MGL says piped gas continues to provide safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly service to consumers.

Also Read

PremiumLPG, CYLINDER

Govt weighs LPG subsidy for oil marketing companies as losses mount

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Manappuram, Muthoot slip up to 10% as RBI to review gold loan regulations

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

11 more miners to get scientific coal mining nod in Meghalaya soon: CM

Exam, National exam

PSEB 10th Result 2025: How to check results via website, DigiLocker or SMS

elon musk, peter navarro

'Boys will be boys': White House on Elon Musk vs Peter Navarro tariff clash

 

Fourth hike in six months

 
Earlier this year, on February 1, auto and taxi fares were increased by ₹3 in MMR, with rising fuel prices being one of the key reasons.  
 
The latest increase is the fourth hike in CNG prices within the last six months. Previously, CNG prices were raised twice in November and once again in December last year.
 
MGL officials, however, pointed out that even with the new rates, CNG remains a cost-effective option compared to other fuels.  
 
“CNG still offers savings of about 47 per cent compared to petrol and 12 per cent compared to diesel in Mumbai,” the official said.
 

CNG and PNG usage in Mumbai

 
MGL currently operates 358 CNG stations across MMR, and the demand for CNG vehicles is steadily growing.  According to the The Times of India report, around 5 lakh private cars in the region run on CNG. Many car buyers now prefer dual fuel vehicles that run on both petrol and CNG to manage fuel costs.

More From This Section

Trump tariffs

LIVE news updates: Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on Indian goods come into force

Bank Holidays

Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti: Will banks remain closed on April 9 or 10?

Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Mahua Moitra

Crisis brewing in Mamata's party? TMC leaders wash dirty linen in public

India Pollution

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third day as heatwave intensifies

CP Radhakrishnan

Denial of housing over caste or religion 'disheartening': Maharashtra Guv

Topics : Cooking gas LPG cylinder price CNG prices CNG price after GST BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon