Home / India News / Kunal Kamra row: Police issue 3rd summons, ask him to appear on April 5

Kunal Kamra row: Police issue 3rd summons, ask him to appear on April 5

Kamra (36) has been asked to appear before officials of the Khar Police Station in suburban Mumbai where the first FIR against him was registered last month

Shiv Sena vs Kunal Kamra comedy row

Kamra also faces separate FIRs in other police stations in Mumbai and adjoining Thane | Photo: X/@kunalkamra88

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Police on Tuesday issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and asked him to appear before them on April 5 in a case filed for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a show in Mumbai, officials said.

Kamra (36) has been asked to appear before officials of the Khar Police Station in suburban Mumbai where the first FIR against him was registered last month, they said. The 36-year-old comedian was earlier summoned two times by the police, but he failed to appear before them and joined the investigation. The case stems from caustic remarks Kamra made against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, at a show organised at a studio in the metropolis. Angered by the comments, workers of the Shiv Sena vandalised the studio late last month. The police have filed the case against Kamra under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to defamation and public mischief. The case was filed after the comedian last month posted a video where he sang a parody song targeting Shinde with a 'traitor' jibe without naming him, but ostensibly referring to his 2022 rebellion against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

 

On Monday, a Khar police team went to his house in Mumbai's Mahim area, where his family stays, to check whether or not he would appear in connection with the case, an official said.

Kamra also faces separate FIRs in other police stations in Mumbai and adjoining Thane, the political turf of Shinde.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

